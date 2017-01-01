Ravens Rock Rally Results - Crew who were fourth in Donegal win today
Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson, who were fourth in the Donegal International Rally last weekend, won the Ravens Rock Rally based in Waterford by 18.1 s...11 hours ago
Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson, who were fourth in the Donegal International Rally last weekend, won the Ravens Rock Rally based in Waterford by 18.1 s...11 hours ago
Kilcar continue to lead the way in the All-County League Division 1 after the latest series of games. Results. Division One Kilcar 2-16, Bundoran 3-8 ...11 hours ago
It was a case of so near and yet so far for the captain of the London senior gaelic football side this afternoon. Liam Gavaghan, who plays his club fo...14 hours ago
Wexford hosted the Irish Senior National Cycling Championship in association with The Talbot Collection where the M40’s, M50’s and M60’s fought ...15 hours ago
A Donegal Rally enthusiast has posted a video of every car still involved on Special Stage 5 (Letterleague) going past him on the second loop of the p...17 hours ago
This Sunday will be the very last concert of the Donegal Camerata String Quintet in its current formation. Created as a flexible string ensemble in 20...19 hours ago
Down pulled off a major shock as they beat a fancied Monaghan side 1-14 to 0-15 in the Ulster SFC semi-final in Armagh. Down led 0-10 to 0-8 at half-t...1 day ago
There were a number of Derry owned winners on the 12 race card at Lifford Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night. Siobhan Duffy's Hather Haze produced a ...1 day ago
Donegal Fiddle Summer School to take place next month in Glencolmcille. The fiddle school is a specialist non-residential music school held in the fir...1 day ago
Recovery Self Help Method Ireland will be hosting meetings in Letterkenny to help those who suffer from Anxiety, Depression, OCD, Bipolar and Panic at...1 day ago
Donegal's Ronan McLaughlin has won the gruelling Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555km cycle race in a wonderful time of 19 hours, 19 minutes and 40 second...1 day ago
Lifford Old Courthouse has announced that they now have extended summer opening hours. Lifford Old Courthouse announced that during July and August th...1 day ago