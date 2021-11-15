GALLERY: Brendan Devenney's 'DV’s Charity Ball' a winner on so many fronts

Brendan Devenney rarely disappointed when he lined out for his club and county during a fantastic career.



However, standing on stage and hosting a charity gala ball in front of almost 400 guests is a completely different challenge.

But typical Brendan - he was his usual composed and confident self on a hugely enjoyable night at Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel.



Friday’s event was organised to raise funds for Brendan’s three chosen charities - Focus Ireland, Plan International and Cancer Care West.

It proved a wonderful success, helped by a star-studded selection of guests from the world of entertainment and sport. And Sam Maguire even made an appearance, along with members and management of the victorious All Ireland winning Tyrone side.



Brendan invited a number his guests to join him on stage - among them top GAA referee Pat McEnaney, Amanda Woods and Danny O’Carroll from Mrs Brown’s Boys, and endurance athlete, Jason Black.



Not surprisingly a host of Brendan’s friends from the world of GAA also featured on stage including former Donegal players Eamon McGee, Neil Gallagher, Tony Boyle and Anthony Molloy. Rory Kavanagh, fresh from leading St. Eunan’s to Donegal senior championship glory, gave an insight into his team’s victory over Naomh Conaill.



And one of the biggest cheers of the night was kept for Brendan’s son Matthew who got the evening off to a wonderful start by performing the Gavin James number ‘Boxes’, accompanied by the brilliant Mark Black.



A number of local businesses also sponsored prizes for a special draw, and well-wishers also sent on donations which helped raise more funds for the charities.