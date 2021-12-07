Revenue publishes latest tax defaulter lists with almost €100 million collected

Nearly €3 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while almost €95 million was collected in total through audits, investigations and Risk Management Interventions.

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Revenue says these published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the three month period to 30 September 2021, a total of 280 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 14,142 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in a yield of €94.9 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

Revenue today published 15 cases which resulted in €2.8 million in total settlement amount in these cases.

The largest settlement was for €1,056,261 and was made by Jurras Ltd based in Castleisland in Kerry. The company is now in liquidation.

Two settlements exceeded €200,000 with five settlements in excess of €100,000.

TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL SETTLEMENT LIST

Revenue has also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

These cases included:

* 47 cases relating to failing to lodge tax returns, failing to remit VAT, failing to keep/retain proper books and records, producing an incorrect invoice/document and delivering incorrect VAT returns. Court fines totalling €81,400, one 2-year custodial sentence and one 4-month sentence, fully suspended, were imposed;

* 15 cases relating to the misuse of marked mineral oil and 1 case of the failure to hold a current mineral oil licence in respect of which Court fines totalling €46,000 were imposed;

* 25 cases relating to excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco, illegal betting and failure to hold a current liquor licence in respect of which Court fines totalling €69,132.50 were imposed;

* 2 cases of obstruction of a Revenue officer, in respect of which Court fines totalling €1,500 were imposed.

Revenue publishes the List of Tax Defaulters each quarter under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended. The list is published in two parts.