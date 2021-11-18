Covid-19 testing appointments available in Donegal but referral slots full in Sligo

The HSE has confirmed that appointments for Covid-19 tests are available in Donegal but south Donegal residents who may wish to go to Sligo, should note that referral slots for today are full there.

In relation to Sligo and Monaghan Community Testing Centres, due to extremely high demand for Covid-19 Testing self -referral slots are full for today, but the HSE is monitoring their test appointment slots continually throughout the day and release additional appointment slots as they become available, they say

They said:

"Our priority is to make sure GPs can refer patients for Covid-19 PCR testing where they feel it is warranted, and that close contacts of confirmed cases who are identified as requiring a Covid-19 PCR test get their test appointment as quickly as possible. Ensuring these two groups are prioritised does mean that those outside these categories may not be able to book a test until the following day.

Testing for all centres across CHO1 can be booked online at www.hse.ie

You can get a PCR test if:

· You can get a PCR test if you have not had a positive Covid-19 PCR test in the last 9 months. Only get another test if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

· Children under 16 must have an adult with them if they are getting a test. A parent or guardian must give consent for a child under 16 to have a test.

· If you have symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate (stay in your room) and only go out to get a PCR test. If your symptoms get worse or you are worried about symptoms, phone your GP.