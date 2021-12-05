Storm Barra - Met Éireann issues Status Red marine alert as near hurricane force wind expected

Storm Barra has caused Met Éireann to issue a Status Red Weather Violent Storm Warning for areas just 30 miles from west cost.

The forecaster has issued several warnings for Storm Barra with most of Ireland under at least a Status Yellow but some counties are under a Status Orange for Tuesday.

The Status Red Marine warning covers an area from from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

Met Éireann warns that south winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 during Tuesday on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

Storm Force 11 is just one measure short of Storm Force 12 which is Hurricane force. Met Éireann says Storm Force 11 is very rarely experienced, extremely dangerous and destructive.

Status Red Marine warnings are issued when mean speeds reach either Storm 11 or 12 some 30 nautical miles offshore.

That Status Red Alert is valid from 3 am to 11pm Tuesday, December 7.

Full Met Éireann alerts for Tuesday when Storm Barra will have its biggest impact are available here

Ireland escaped the worst of the recent Storm Arwen which caused a lot of damage in the UK. However, Ireland is the course of Storm Barra.