Ant and Dec take aim at Boris Johnson and alleged No. 10 Christmas party on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been acknowledged for their mockery of Boris Johnson throughout the latest series of the ITV show.

The pair have made consistent jokey references to the Prime Minister’s behaviour in several episodes, addressing him directly in some segments.

Their latest attack came during Tuesday’s episode when they referenced an alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown.

Their antics were noted at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denouncing an investigation into the incident which has been ordered by Mr Johnson.

In an earlier episode of I’m A Celebrity, following the election of a new camp leader, Donnelly asked: “Exciting stuff, but what exactly, though, does the leader do?”

McPartlin replied: “Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates, and pretty much make it up as they go along.”

Donnelly then looked towards the camera with a grin and quipped: “Evening, Prime Minister.”

Later while checking a written note, Donnelly performed an impression of Mr Johnson’s speech at the Confederation of British Industry conference last month, muttering “forgive me” several times.

During the speech, the Prime Minister lost his place for 20 seconds and then went on a tangent about a visit he had made to Peppa Pig World in Hampshire.

Before a later I’m A Celebrity trial in which Olympic diver Matty Lee and Naughty Boy were selected to take part, McPartlin once again took aim at the PM.

Referring to Naughty Boy’s selection, he said: “The British public insist on voting for a bumbling figure who puts on a spread for a select group of friends behind closed doors in a historic building.”

Donnelly once again stepped forward, letting off a party popper, to say: “Evening, Prime Minister.”

During Tuesday’s episode, the duo referenced the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, saying the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a bash in the Welsh castle.

While introducing the next segment, Donnelly said: “It is all changing in camp now because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

McPartlin continued: “That means David’s reign is over. But they weren’t celebrating. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.

“And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa.”

Once again, Donnelly looked directly into the camera and added: “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

The latest reference came as footage emerged of senior aides to Mr Johnson apparently joking about the Downing Street party.

Morning. Just getting up after a late night. Anything interesting happening this morning? D — antanddec (@antanddec) December 8, 2021

The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020 in a video from a mock press conference obtained by ITV News.

At Wednesday’s PMQs Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the duo were “ahead of the prime minister” on the incident.

“It is obvious what happened,” Sir Keir said.

“Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister on this. The Prime Minister has been caught red-handed.

“Why doesn’t he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?”