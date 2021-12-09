Search

09 Dec 2021

Match 5 Lotto winners scoop over €230,000 each as frustration grows at jackpot not being won

David Power

Three Lotto players in three different counties became the biggest winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €237,394 each.

There was frustration though, as the €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot remains up for grabs this weekend after there was no overall winner in last night’s draw.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

The three winners from Kildare, Limerick and Wexford all purchased their winning Quick Pick tickets on the day of the draw to share the boosted Match 5+Bonus prize fund.

The Kildare and Limerick winners purchased their tickets online at www.lottery.ie to scoop their share while the Wexford winner purchased their winning ticket in the Lidl on Arklow Street in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday 8th December) draw were: 03, 15, 19, 23, 31, 39 and the bonus 05.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare and Limerick ticket holders. 

The Wexford winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Since Saturday 2nd October, no additional funds have been added to the jackpot which has resulted in players at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 categories receiving larger prizes than usual.

Across the past 20 Lotto draws, 213 players across the country who won the Match 5+Bonus or Match 5 prizes have shared €17.3 million in additional prize money due to the jackpot prize roll down. 

However, the issue of the jackpot rolling over so many times has come in for criticism with the issue being raised in the Dáil. 

