Charity urges people not to buy dogs this Christmas after 82% rise in surrender requests

Ireland's largest dog welfare charity is pleading with the public not to purchase dogs this Christmas following an alarming number of surrender requests.

Dogs Trust has revealed they received 2,155 requests this year from people asking for their dogs to be rehomed, representing an 82% increase on 2020.

There is particular concern where dogs are being sourced from Irish puppy farms.

Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, Ciara Byrne, said, "We are pleading with the public not to purchase puppies in the run up to Christmas. Sadly, this is the most lucrative time of year for puppy farmers, and we know genuine dog lovers don’t want to fuel this vile trade.

"It’s not just the puppy that you buy that’s affected, it’s the parents of the puppies that are left behind in often appalling conditions that suffer the most and that’s why we launched our End Puppy Farming campaign in November. We want to show that the public wants to see an end to the horrors these poor dogs endure daily, all in the name of profit."

According to the charity, the most common reason provided by people wishing to surrender their dogs was behavioural issues.

They are warning people puppies from puppy farms often have physical and behavioural problems as a result of poor breeding and transportation conditions.

Executive Director at Dogs Trust Ireland, Becky Bristow, also commented, saying, "We understand that not every family is in a position to adopt a dog or puppy and we also understand there are reputable dog breeders. However, due to the nature of the puppy farming industry it is extremely difficult to buy a puppy responsibly at present.

"Advertisements of cute puppies online in home environments are often a smokescreen and the same photos are often used repeatedly. If you are considering getting a dog, please visit our website for advice."

According to Dogs Trust, people are taking the responsibility of dog ownership without considering what it really entails.

They recommend sponsoring a dog instead of buying a puppy this Christmas, which will save money and give abandoned Irish dogs a second chance.

People are reminded that dogs are not cheap, they live for 12 years on average and they do not come fully trained.