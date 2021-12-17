Varadkar hints at 'right decisions' as some revolt against new NPHET restrictions

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has issued a fresh warning over the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as the government mulls new advice on tighter restrictions recommended by NPHET.

NPHET has urged a 5pm closing time for hospitality from December 20 with the Cabinet set to decide on the proposals on Friday ahead of an address to the nation by the Taoiseach.

Some Fianna Fail senators have come out and made a statement with Lisa Chambers saying the new closing time is a "step too far." Former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has also spoken out against the new recommendation, urging the Cabinet to consider pushing the time to 10pm.

In the wake of the advice from NPHET, Leo Varadkar has been tweeting about the current Covid-19 situation in Ireland.

We're all feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression but that cannot deflect us from making the right decisions to keep our people safe #covid — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) December 17, 2021

Omicron beginning to show in the figures, unfortunately. Highest daily number of positive laboratory swabs since January if not ever pic.twitter.com/uAGuG9o85K — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) December 17, 2021

He said that while we are all "feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression," that "cannot deflect us from making the right decisions to keep our people safe."

It is unclear is Cabinet will agree to the new restrictions in their current form with some at the table said to have been shocked by the extent of those recommended by NPHET.

The Cabinet will meet at 3pm on Friday.

It was announced on Thursday that 27% of all cases now in Ireland are the Omicron strain and that number is set to rise with NPHET fearing 20,000 cases per day in the New Year in the absence of further curbs on socialisation.