No appointments for PCR tests available across Ireland this afternoon
No appointments for PCR tests are available across Ireland in any county this afternoon.
Although twenty six slots were briefly free after lunch-time today - with 25 in Tipperary and 1 in Dublin - they were quickly booked up.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday released a statement warning people that test centres are "very busy" at present.
He re-iterated advice that anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus, however mild, should self-isolate and arrange a PCR test when available.
He said, "Our test centres are very busy at the moment due to the high incidence of Covid-19 across the country; however, it is important that you continue to self-isolate until you receive the result of your PCR test and further information from the HSE."
In the statement, he advised against gathering in crowded places including retail environments.
He said, "It is important that all of us continue to reduce our contacts and avoid crowded places, to the greatest extent possible, as we see the Omicron variant become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Ireland.
"We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant. As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households."
Pictured launching the fund to support community groups are Minister of State Joe O’Brien and Minister Heather Humphreys I PICTURE: Julien Behal Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.