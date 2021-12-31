Based on your star sign, this is the holiday you should take in 2022

Exotic travel opportunities are limited right now due to the ongoing pandemic and the rapid spread of the new variant Omicron but hopefully, fingers double crossed, we will all get that much deserved holiday in the coming year.

If you’re starting to think about where you might like to head on your next trip, have you considered how your zodiac sign might affect your preferences?

“Fancy hotel or shoestring B&B, warm climate or chilly air, wet surroundings or dry destinations – our favourite holiday spot is powerfully linked to who we are astrologically,” says mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

Meanwhile, astrologist, energy mentor and psychic Julie Chandler says the element state (fire, earth, water, air) and ruling planet for each sign are what influence our likes and dislikes. “These planets and elements each hold key factors which subtly impact the sign they rule, like a coded message that’s imprinted from birth.”

Here, our astrologists run down each star sign and suggest ideal destinations for next year…

Aries



Machu Picchu agriculture terraces, Peru

Those born under Aries (March 21 to April 19) are “Fiery, active and busy, they rarely sit down, and don’t appreciate too much peace and quiet. This would cause them to pick a perfect spot that is exhilarating and unstoppable, popular and loud,” says Honigman.

“A crowded, noisy, muddy music festival outdoors would give them the opportunity to dance, and skip between different acts and stalls. Another very Aries destination is the Inca Trail – combining sweeping views, dangerous paths and hours of hiking to create one of those once-in-a-lifetime adventures.”

Taurus



Looking down the grand grand from Accademia bridge towards Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, Venice

With Venus as the ruling planet, Taureans (April 20 to May 20) enjoy the finer things in life, Chandler says: “Think beauty, romance and art – (they are) naturally pulled to rustic, earthy vibes as an earth sign, with the aesthetic eye to match,” which is why she suggests the Italian cities of Venice and Rome.

“Being located out of the city with the freedom to travel in would be great for this sign so they can get peace, preferably with a view, then the stunning romantic beauty of the city architecture.”

Gemini





Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Symbolised by twins, Geminis (May 21 to June 20) have “equal and opposing views on anything, from flower arranging to parenting. They’ll see both sides of the argument,” Honigman explains.

Therefore, they need an exciting holiday destination that offers urban exploration and the great outdoors: “A city like LA, that can offer vast beaches like the long and youthful Venice beach, and also Rodeo Drive, home to some of the poshest shops in the world, will let a Gemini choose, which ‘twin’ they are each morning. Or perhaps Israel, where one road links the snowy mountains with the sandy desert.”

Cancer

“Cancer, a water sign, is ruled by the moon. We are talking waves and being blissfully in tune with the flow of nature for this sign,” says Chandler. That’s why Cancerians (June 21 to July 22) love to be by the ocean.

Chandler recommends “Somewhere like the Greek islands with a beautiful expansive view of the sea, beautiful beaches and the moon rising in the sky – think Santorini.”

Leo



Courchevel in the French Alps

As the astrological king of the jungle, Leos (July 23 to August 22) love “being treated like royalty. They appreciate a destination that sounds good, looks good in pictures – and offers luxurious treats aplenty,” says Honigman.

For a winter break, she suggests Courchevel in the French Alps: “Every ski run, every shop and every cafe has more than a hint of luxe about it.” Alternatively, Barcelona has “so many unique Instagrammable corners, a Leo could spend days securing the nicest spots to have a hand-cut Iberian ham or secret recipe Catalan ice cream.”

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) is “a practical sign who likes routine. Travel is exciting to them as long as it’s organised,” says Chandler. Virgos will also be “pulled towards the idea of language and education, so somewhere they can embrace a new culture” is ideal.

Croatia, might be a good choice for Virgos, she suggests and: “Opting for somewhere close to the forest will cater to their earthly energy.”

Libra



Athens, Greece

“The sign of the scales, which represents Libra, tells us that they weigh things up, think things through – but it’s a never-ending endeavour,” says Honigman. Libras (September 23 to October 22) are “always happy to take a holiday – but they honestly don’t mind where to!”

Therefore a small-ship cruise would be “right up their street – relaxing, non-demanding and totally liberating. They’re also quite intellectual, so they’d love a destination steeped in history, like Athens, in Greece.”

Scorpio

A water sign ruled by Mars and Pluto, Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) likes “upbeat activity holidays where they get a sense of achievement,” says Chandler.

They are “also about transformation and detox so they’d enjoy a remote phone-free retreat, as long as they could be active within it. They may be pulled to go as far away as they can e.g. finding a retreat in Mexico.”

Sagittarius



Bourbon Street, New Orleans

“Sagis are unbound, uncensored explorers and they love to discover new paths and new trails,” says Honigman. For Sagittarian travellers (November 22 to December 21) a busy itinerary is key, but that doesn’t necessarily mean high-octane activities.

“Island hopping around Thailand would be great for Sagittarians who love to rest beside the sea. Or a fabulous few days in New Orleans, where the multitude of cultures and views would keep them thrilled every day – and night.”

Capricorn

As an earth element, Capricorns (December 22 to January 19) like the outdoors, Chandler says: “Ruled by Saturn, they enjoy something with discipline that requires patience for the outcomes. Being detail orientated, they would relish a mountain climbing or rambling holiday. Even skiing would be great as they would enjoy getting their teeth into the practice of learning to ski.”

Aquarius



Milford Sound, New Zealand

Likely to enjoy solo travel, Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) loves “being left alone. Not aloof, not snobby – they just appreciate their own company, and love a chance to recharge their batteries,” Honigman says.

“A few days in Poland could be just the ticket – the pier at a quiet seaside town, maybe a peaceful salt mine, and a historic memorial tour, would together make a wonderfully unique trip for an Aquarian. Or a boat tour off the coast in New Zealand – and an underwater observatory, to enjoy the silence of the ocean.”

Pisces



“Pisces is our big dreamer, they will think big for their travel,” Chandler says. “Also an image maker, they will love photography and scenery.”

Ruled by Uranus, Piscian holidaymakers (February 19 to March 20) would suit “places like Thailand or on an African safari, where they can take in the beautiful scenery and be living a dream they’d always wanted to achieve.”