Wrap up! Sleet and snow could be here before the weekend

Freezing conditions are set to continue for the next few days with the possibility of sleet and snow before the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Frost and ice will set in quickly after dark tonight with temperatures dipping back to between 0 and -3 degrees. However, as cloud thickens from the west and southerly winds strengthen the frost and ice will clear from most areas overnight as temperatures rise.

A band of rain will reach the west coast soon after midnight, extending quickly eastwards and turning to sleet or snow for a short time in parts of Ulster.

It is predicted to be wet and windy to begin tomorrow, Thursday, with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the morning. This will be followed by sunny spells and frequent blustery showers, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses as colder air pushes in from the Atlantic, with falls of sleet or snow occurring in some areas by evening, mainly across the western half of the country.

There will be predicted afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees but turning colder by evening time, in a fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west wind.