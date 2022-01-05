Search

05 Jan 2022

Taoiseach tells vaccinators they're doing 'great work' as Ireland leads EU in boosters

Taoiseach tells vaccinators they're doing 'great work' as Ireland leads EU in boosters

Taoiseach tells vaccinators they're doing 'great work' as Ireland leads EU in boosters

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Taoiseach is praising vaccinators across Ireland as the country leads the European Union (EU) in Covid booster jabs. 

Micheál Martin tweeted yesterday evening and said, "Great work by all the GPs, pharmacists and staff and volunteers at our vaccine centres." 

His comments come after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released data on the growing uptake of an additional vaccine dose among EU adults eighteen years of age and over. 

The information - which was released yesterday January 4 - reveals Ireland is leading among the 27 EU member states at 57% boosted, followed closely by Denmark and Austria at 53.1% and 53% respectively. 

Yesterday, Taoiseach Martin said, "Crucially, 85% of over 60s, and almost 94% of over 70s and 80s now have a booster dose. This is important because boosters are proving effective in reducing serious illness and hospitalisation against Covid and the Omicron variant." 

According to the ECDC, Bulgaria has the lowest booster uptake of all EU countries at just 4.8%, with Romania and Croatia at 7.3% and 12.3%. 

Over 2million boosters have been administered across Ireland so far, and the Taoiseach is hopeful this momentum will be maintained. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media