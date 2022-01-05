Visiting access at all six Saolta hospitals limited due to Covid surge

Visiting access at all six Saolta hospitals has been limited due to the rising number of Covid cases in the community.

The University Health Care Group released a statement informing visitors about the limited access at Roscommon University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, Galway University Hospital (UHG and Merlin Park), Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

Visits to these hospitals must be arranged by family members or visitors by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

An EU Digital Covid Certificate, HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity will be requested at the entrance, as well as photo ID.

Exemptions from these requirements can be granted on compassionate grounds.

Children cannot visit the hospitals unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds with the ward or unit manager.

Arrangements for nominated support partners to access maternity wards are in place.

Any visitors to the hospitals must complete a Covid-19 screening checklist and follow public health advice, such as wearing a surgical face mask and washing/sanitising hands regularly.