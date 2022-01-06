Search

06 Jan 2022

'Once in a generation' - Online consultation on basic income scheme for artists opens

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Consultation on a basic income pilot scheme for artists has been launched online today. 

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, called the scheme a "once-in-a-generation policy intervention" and encouraged people to get involved. 

Minister Martin said, "I encourage everyone interested to get involved in the online consultation for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot. Your views will help shape the final design of the pilot when it rolls out in the coming months. This is a once-in-a-generation policy intervention, a measure that I believe will redraw the landscape for the arts for hopefully many years to come. 

"Our culture and the arts are a fundamental expression of who we are as a nation. Our rich cultural heritage is one of our greatest assets, and our artists weave a sense of identity, creativity and belonging into the fabric of our communities. The intrinsic societal value of culture and the arts was particularly evident during the pandemic, where it provided colour, light and hope in uncertain times." 

The launch of the online consultation portal follows a stakeholder forum in December 2021 which saw over 150 participants from 50 art representative bodies come together to discuss the proposal. 

A taskforce was set up in 2020 in response to the pandemic to discuss recommended solutions to help the recovery of the arts and culture sector.  

Their number one recommendation was a basic income for the arts. 

Minister Martin added: "I have allocated €25m in 2022 for the pilot basic income scheme for the arts. This is a key priority for me and my Department. I am determined to ensure that permanent damage is not done to the arts sector from the pandemic and that the basic income pilot scheme helps to ensure that the arts in Ireland come back stronger than ever." 

The scheme will be launched in the coming months after feedback from the consultation period is finalised. 

The consultation portal is open here until January 27 2022. 

