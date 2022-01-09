RECIPE: Vegan vindaloo from BOSH!

This vegan curry is spicy, but has real depth of flavour.
This delicious vegan vindaloo will get your taste buds tingling, but if it's a bit too hot to handle, you can always half the amount of chilli powder for a milder, but still hot, curry.
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
1 potato
1 large brown onion
3 large tomatoes
6 garlic cloves
3cm piece fresh ginger
10g fresh coriander
1tbsp vegetable oil
3tbsp tomato puree
2tbsp white wine vinegar
Salt
500ml Henry’s Curry Stock (see below)
For the curry stock (makes 4 litres):
3 garlic cloves
3cm piece fresh ginger
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
4 litres water
6 large onions
4 medium carrots
3 tomatoes
1 green pepper
1 red pepper
2 large bay leaves
1tbsp curry powder
1tbsp garam masala
1tbsp ground turmeric
1tbsp salt
1tsp chilli powder
1tsp coriander seeds
1tsp ground coriander
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp peppercorns
For the tempeh:
400g tempeh
½tsp salt
1tsp ground turmeric
½tsp chilli powder
2tbsp flour
1tbsp vegetable oil
For the spice mix:
4 green cardamom pods
2 big bay leaves
2-4tsp hot chilli powder
1tsp cumin seeds
1tsp fennel seeds
1tsp ground coriander
1tsp ground turmeric
½tsp black peppercorns
½tsp garam masala
¼tsp ground cinnamon
Method:
1. Make your curry stock. If you’re using frozen curry stock, defrost it ahead of time. Peel and grate the garlic and ginger. Add the oil and all the spices to the pot along with the grated garlic and ginger. Cook for about five minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes. Pour in 500ml of the water and leave to simmer.
2. Prep your veg for the stock: peel and roughly chop the onions. Trim and roughly chop the other vegetables. Add all the veg to the pan along with three and a half litres of water. Lower the heat, cover the pot and simmer for about one hour, stirring occasionally. To finish your stock, find and remove the bay leaves. Use a stick blender to blend the stock in the pan until completely smooth. Use straight away or for extra stock, leave to cool to room temperature, divide the cool stock between containers and store for up to three months in the freezer.
3. Get a saucepan of salted water with a lid on a high heat, a steamer or heatproof colander, and a large frying pan.
4. Prepare your potatoes and tempeh: cut the potato into two centimetre chunks. Cut the tempeh into two to three centimetre chunks. Add the potatoes to the pan of boiling salted water. Place the steamer or colander on top, add the tempeh and cover. Cook the potatoes and steam the tempeh for seven minutes. Remove the tempeh and set aside. Drain the potatoes.
5. Cook the tempeh: measure the salt, turmeric, chilli powder and flour into a bowl. Stir to combine. Add the steamed tempeh and toss to coat completely. Place a frying pan over a medium-high heat and pour in the vegetable oil. Add the tempeh to the hot oil and fry for about 10 minutes, stirring regularly, until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.
6. Prep the ingredients: peel and grate the onion. Roughly chop the tomatoes. Peel and grate the garlic and ginger. Finely chop the coriander.
7. Cook the curry: measure the spice mix into the dry frying pan. Add the tablespoon of oil and place on a medium heat. Cook for two minutes, adding half a cup of water to loosen if it gets too dry. Add the grated onion and a pinch of salt. Sauté for five to seven minutes, stirring frequently, until the fragrances have released. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for three more minutes. Add the tomato puree and a large splash of water. Cook for three minutes, stirring frequently. Add the stock, vinegar, chopped tomatoes, tempeh and potatoes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.
8. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more spice mix, salt or vinegar if needed. Top with the chopped fresh coriander and serve.
BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, Available now.
