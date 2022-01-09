Search

09 Jan 2022

Young people in Ireland will be celebrated this year as part of European Year of Youth

Reporter:

Reporter

The EU has dedicated the year 2022 as the year to celebrate young people all across Europe. The pandemic has had a significant negative effect on young people and the European Year of Youth will be a chance to bring their needs to the forefront.

Young people in Ireland will be invited to participate in various events as part of the celebrations. 

2022 has been dedicated European Year of Youth with an aim to empower, support and engage with young people in a post-pandemic perspective. The EU has said that the young generation is a priority for Europe and next year will be a year to offset damage caused by lock down. The year will see long-term activities for young people initiated to extend beyond 2022. 

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said the overall objective of the year is to reinforce the efforts of the EU and the Irish Government and Local Authorities in Ireland to support young people in a post-pandemic world.

MEP Clune said:

"The year 2022 has been dedicated to supporting and empowering young people across Europe. I am really pleased that 2022 has been dedicated to young people as it is so important for us to acknowledge the significant impact the pandemic has had on the younger generation.

"This initiative will be a great opportunity to listen to their voices and bring about change as their voices reach policy makers. We will also be especially looking to hear from young people from rural areas and vulnerable groups. In Ireland young people will have an opportunity to get involved and as MEPs we will be working on helping young people do that."

The EU will aim to engage young people in key consultation processes, such as the Conference on the Future of Europe, as well as in other public policies at EU, national and local level.

Events to be organised under the EYY umbrella are conferences, initiatives promoting youth participation in policy making, awareness raising campaigns on a more inclusive, green and digital society, as well as studies and research on the situation of youth in the EU.

