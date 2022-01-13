Search

13 Jan 2022

'I'm good' - Ronaldo hopes to be fit for match against Aston Villa this weekend

'I'm good' - Ronaldo hopes to be fit for match against Aston Villa this weekend

'I'm good' - Ronaldo hopes to be fit for match against Aston Villa this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday (January 15). 

The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.

“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.

“You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It’s nothing big and I hope to be good soon.”

Asked if he would be fit for the match, Ronaldo added: “I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts.

“Fingers crossed. I’m confident.”

Ronaldo, who gave his backing to interim manager Rangnick in an interview which aired on Wednesday evening, has featured in all of United’s league fixtures since his return to the club at the end of August.

As the club’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions, the Portugal international shows no signs of slowing down as his 37th birthday approaches at the start of next month. 

“I know my body,” he added. “One hundred per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football.

“So it’s good. I’m a different person, a different player (to my younger self) but the ambition is still the same.

“I want to play and help the team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media