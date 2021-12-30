Search

30 Dec 2021

SNP calls on Westminster to improve or devolve employment law to tackle sexism

SNP calls on Westminster to improve or devolve employment law to tackle sexism

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The SNP has called on the UK Government to either strengthen employment law to tackle sexism or devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament.

The party is calling for closing the gender pay gap to be made a priority in 2022, while SNP MP Angela Crawley plans to continue campaigning for paid miscarriage leave.

Employment law is reserved to Westminster and the SNP wants these issues to be tackled or the powers to do so given to Holyrood.

The gender pay gap increased across the UK last year but Scotland has a smaller gap than the UK average, and has done so for the past five years.

In 2021, the gap was was 15.4%, up from 14.9% in 2020 but remains below the 17.4% gap in 2019, according to Office for National Statistics figures.

This is down from 27.5% at the start of the series in 1997.

Scotland also recorded an increase in the gap, between 11.1% in 2020 and 11.6 in 2021, but this was below the 2019 figure of 14.4%.

In 1997, Scotland’s gender pay gap was 18.4%.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “The gender pay gap may be smaller in Scotland than it is across the UK, but our economy could benefit by a further £15 billion if we had the powers to tackle that gap and work to close it for good.

“To help us do that, the UK Government must either strengthen employment law, or devolve employment law to the Scottish Parliament.”

The party is also calling for at least three days of paid leave for women and their partners who have a miscarriage before 24 weeks, as currently they have to rely on their employers’ discretion, or take sick or annual leave.

Ms Crawley’s private members’ bill on the issue failed to progress at Westminster but she vowed to continue fighting to bring about the change.

In April 2020 the UK Government introduced two weeks paid leave for parents who experience pregnancy loss after 24 weeks.

Ms Crawley said: “Parents who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth at any stage of their pregnancy deserve to be properly supported and given the time they may need to grieve and process their loss, without worrying about a hit to finances or taking annual leave.

“It was heartening that MPs from across the house backed the campaign, which shows there is a clear consensus at Westminster.

“And the fact that almost 30,000 people signed the petition shows this is not an issue that the Tory Government can easily brush under the carpet.

“But parents shouldn’t have to wait for Westminster to act. I hope the UK Government will see sense in the new year and make this important change to the law – or, at the very least, devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament so we can introduce it ourselves in Scotland.”

A UK Government equality hub spokesman said: “The national gender pay gap has fallen significantly under this government and by approximately a quarter in the last decade, with 1.9 million more women in work than in 2010.

“This is a result of this Government enacting legislation for the right to flexible working, shared parental leave and pay, including a new online tool to check eligibility, and doubling free childcare for eligible working parents.

“We will shortly put forward a range of measures to advance equality for women at work, increasing opportunity and tackling the issues that are holding women back.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media