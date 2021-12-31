Almost three million ‘boosted by the bells’ in Scotland

Almost three million Scots received their coronavirus booster vaccine before New Year’s Eve after a campaign to “get boosted by the bells”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked those who had their third dose by Hogmanay and praised vaccination and frontline staff who have boosted 2,979,334 people.

The minister said it is “everyone’s duty to get a jab”, with 76.7% of eligible adults now boosted.

The Scottish Government had aimed to vaccinate 80% of eligible adults with boosters by midnight on Hogmanay but blamed high infection levels for people delaying or not turning up for appointments.

Delighted we've met our target of offering every eligible adult over 18 a booster appointment by the end of the year. Almost 90% of over 50s & over 80% of over 40s have had their 3rd dose/booster. Almost 77% of all eligible adults in Scotland have been #BoostedByTheBells — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 31, 2021

All eligible over-18s have now been offered appointments to get a booster vaccine, the Scottish Government has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly urged Scots to “get boosted by the bells” ahead of Hogmanay.

Booster take-up rose in the lead up to Christmas but declined over the festive period, with 34,357 boosters in the 24 hours before New Year’s Eve.

Mr Yousaf said: “Since the emergence of the Omicron variant there has been an heroic and monumental effort by everyone on Scotland’s vaccination programme to make sure we can deliver booster vaccines as quickly as possible – my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the delivery of the programme and to everyone coming forward to be boosted.

💉 If you haven’t had booster yet, 🙏 book for this week or go to a drop-in. 💉 If you’re booked for January but already 12 weeks from 2nd jag, 🙏 reschedule for this week. 💉 The more of us who get boosted, the better able we’ll be to beat back Omicron #BoostedByTheBells https://t.co/sKMerZnHP1 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 28, 2021

“In the week ending December 26 – with staff quite rightly taking a break on Christmas Day and Boxing Day – and with many areas suffering high infection rates, we achieved record-breaking numbers of vaccinations, with 77,927 jabbed on the busiest day – that’s more than one every second during vaccine centre opening hours.

“To deliver maximum benefits we need as many people as possible to get boosted as quickly as possible.

“It is everyone’s duty to get a jab if you haven’t already – vaccination could literally save your life as well as keeping family, friends and loved ones safe.

“It is never too late to receive your booster – or even a first or second dose – so please come forward as soon as possible as there is capacity available to get you vaccinated.”

With infected people having to wait four weeks between testing positive and receiving their booster, Mr Yousaf urged anyone affected to rebook.

“We know that many people have been unable to attend their appointments due to the virus,” he said.

“This has been the most common reason for people cancelling their appointment via the helpline.

“Anyone who has had to delay their booster due to a Covid-19 infection or isolation period can arrange a new appointment, 28 days after their positive PCR test.”