Patients urged to avoid Glasgow A&E units unless condition is life-threatening

Patients in the Glasgow area have been urged to avoid accident and emergency (A&E) departments unless their condition is life-threatening.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said due to the impact of rising Omicron cases, staff are struggling to cope with demand and services are operating well above normal capacity.

The health board said the cause is “multi-factorial” and includes staff absences, a rise in Covid cases and people delaying treatment over the festive period.

Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director for acute services at NHSGGC, said A&E units are seeing a “large number” of people with symptoms that could be managed by speaking with a GP or a local pharmacy.

Minor Injuries Units are open every day. Stobhill, New Victoria Hospital, and the Vale of Leven are open until 9pm They treat broken bones, cuts, sprains and minor burns. Please call NHS24 on 111 before coming, to make sure you get the right care in the right place.

He said the demand has meant staff are facing “huge challenges” to treat patients safely and as quickly as possible.

The health board has urged patients to call NHS24 on 111 to be directed to the most appropriate service before attending A&E, unless their condition is “very urgent” or “life-threatening”.

Dr Davidson said: “There are other services geared up and ready to see and treat you.

“If you’ve had a slip, trip or fall, we have numerous minor injuries units (MIUs) across NHSGGC which can look after you, including if you’ve broken a limb.

“More information on MIUs, what they can treat and how to access one can be found on the NHSGGC website https://www.nhsggc.org.uk/your-health/know-who-to-turn-to/minor-injury-units/archive/minor-injuries-adults/.

Our A&E departments are extremely busy today – please only visit if it is life threatening. If it is NOT CRITICAL or life-threatening, call NHS 24 on 111 any time. For CRITICAL emergencies, call 999 or go to your local A&E.

“GP practices across Greater Glasgow and Clyde are operating normal hours, and community pharmacies are also open to help you get the treatment you need.”

The appeal comes as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS faces a “perfect storm” over the winter period, with Omicron cases now at the worst case scenario level outlined in a Scottish Government paper when the coronavirus variant emerged late last year.

The Government paper, published in December, warned the worst case scenario would see new infections reported each day hit between 7,500 and 25,000.

Earlier this week Scotland recorded a record high number of cases for the pandemic, with 20,217 infections reported in just one day – with more than a third (34.9%) of all cases coming back positive.