07 Jan 2022

Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Friday morning.

Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes on Friday morning, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.

It said multiple vehicles were stuck on the M8 E/B offslip at J16 due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am and that gritters were on their way to the scene.

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.

Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: “Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

“There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer.”

The Met Office warning is in force until midday on Friday and covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says that snow showers are likely.

The warning states: “Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”

