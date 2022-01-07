Two charged after children injured in dog attack

A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died.
The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday evening.
Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.
The force said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.
“The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.
“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
