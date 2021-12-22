Search

22 Dec 2021

22 Dec 2021

The perfect gift... Christmas Gift Vouchers for The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

The perfect gift... Christmas Gift Vouchers for The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

The perfect gift... Christmas Gift Vouchers for The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

Reporter:

Reporter

With so much lined up for 2022, there’s never been a better time to give your loved ones the gift of a Gleneagle Hotel experience.

Having recently been awarded four-stars by Failte Ireland, The Gleneagle is looking forward to an even brighter 2022 with a fantastic line-up of concerts and events. 

From family getaways to hobby holidays, entertainment breaks to special occasion dates – there’s simply so much to choose from.  Christmas Gift Vouchers for The Gleneagle Hotel are still available to purchase on their website www.gleneaglehotel.com You don’t even have to worry about postage as the voucher can be delivered electronically!  

Accommodation options at The Gleneagle Hotel include a fantastic selection of guestrooms, family rooms, suites and self-catering apartments. And for something a little quirkier, the newly opened Hotel67 offers unique, boutique style guestrooms which can also be booked using a Gleneagle Christmas voucher

The Gleneagle INEC Arena events calendar for 2022 includes performances by Gavin James, Tommy Tiernan, Mary Black, James Blunt, Kodaline, Dara O’Briain, Mike Denver and Cliona O’Hagan to name just a few. 

For more information on what’s coming up at The Gleneagle Hotel or to purchase a Christmas Gift Voucher visit www.gleneaglehotel.com or call 064 6671550. 

*Sponsored Content

Local News

