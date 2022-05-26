Emma Raducanu bows out as Novak Djokovic eases through – French Open day four

Emma Raducanu’s hopes of a deep run at Roland Garros were ended by the world number 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eased through but Alexander Zverev had to come from two sets down and rising star Carlos Alcaraz also went the distance to reach the third round.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

Third seed Alexander Zverev found himself in the increasingly familiar position of trailing by two sets but battled back to beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5.

Shock of the day

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari came unstuck in two tie-breaks against world number 81 Karolina Muchova.

Quote of the day

Collision course

Djokovic and Nadal remain on course for a blockbuster meeting in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Djokovic had few problems against Alex Molcan of Slovakia, the world number one winning 6-2 6-3 7-6 (4).

Then Nadal, the 13-time Roland Garros king, dispatched Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the night match.

Hot streak

💥 12 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 games 💥 🇺🇸 @SloaneStephens kicks it into gear and takes out Cirstea, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LX00clyzUD — wta (@WTA) May 25, 2022

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (4), Emma Raducanu (12), Sorana Cirstea (26), Petra Kvitova (32).

Men: Taylor Fritz (13).

Brit watch

Emma Raducanu made an excellent start against Aliaksandra Sasnovich but the British number one ran out of steam, going down 3-6 6-1 6-1. Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying with a straight-sets win over Jason Kubler.

Next up

British number two Dan Evans will bid to reach the third round for the first time against Mikael Ymer of Sweden. The women take centre stage in the night match, with home hope Alize Cornet facing former champion Jelena Ostapenko.