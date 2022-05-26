Royal Ascot next for German Guineas hero Maljoom

William Haggas has confirmed the St James’s Palace Stakes remains next on the agenda for his recent Classic winner Maljoom.

Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Maljoom landed the Group Two Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen at Cologne on Sunday, giving his Newmarket handler a third German Guineas success.

The son of Caravaggio was making on his third start, having made his debut just two months ago, yet after scoring at Doncaster and following up at Kempton, he maintained his unbeaten run under Steve Donohoe.

✅ Still unbeaten Saga looked to have made a race-winning move at @kemptonparkrace but had no answer to Maljoom who eases past once hitting top stride under @TomMarquand and looks a very exciting prospect for for William Haggas 👏 Racing TV Extra ➡ https://t.co/Bjfxd781cF pic.twitter.com/0Vk25GrX49 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 18, 2022

Things did not go according to plan in the early stages of the mile contest, as Maljoom fluffed his lines coming out of the stalls.

Yet once he found his stride, Maljoom easily mowed down Rocchigiani, finding a good turn of foot to overhaul the Peter Schiergen-trained colt inside the final furlong.

Previously successful in the race with Dupont (2002) and Brunel (2004), Haggas is now looking ahead to Royal Ascot.

He said: “He won well, but I don’t know the standard of the opposition.

“He was green at Doncaster and then he won really well at Kempton, so we decided to have a go.

“He missed the break and did it all a bit wrong, but still managed to get up and win nicely. It is a prestigious race and a nice one to win.

“The St James’ Palace Stakes is under consideration.”