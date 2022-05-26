England full-back Lucy Bronze to leave Manchester City

England defender Lucy Bronze will leave Manchester City at the end of her contract this summer.

The 30-year-old rejoined City in 2020 after a spell with Lyon, having previously played for them from 2014 to 2017.

Bronze made 111 appearances in total for City, scoring 14 goals.

We can confirm that Lucy Bronze will depart the Club at the end of her current contract this summer. We'd like to express our gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the Club and wish her all the best for the future 💙 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 26, 2022

In her first City stint, the full-back helped the club win the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup, and her second has included another triumph in each of the cup competitions.

After her club’s announcement of the news on Thursday, Bronze, who missed the first half of last season following knee surgery, said in a post on social media: “It’s been great to spend the last two years back on home soil. Although it has come with trials and tribulations, it has also come with accomplishments.

“Big thanks to my teammates for being there for me. And of course, to our supporters: you’ve been by our side no matter what and you’re playing such an important role in pushing the women’s game to the level we want it to be.

“New adventures await, see you soon Citizens.”

It’s been great to spend the last two years back on home soil, although it has come with trials & tribulations, it has also come with accomplishments 🏆 Big thanks to my teammates for being there for me. pic.twitter.com/1Ic7muAA0x — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) May 26, 2022

A statement on City’s official website said: “Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future.”

Following the end of their 2021-22 season, City had already announced end-of-contract departures including Bronze’s international team-mate Georgia Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich, and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir, linked with Real Madrid.

Bronze, a Champions League winner in each of her three seasons with Lyon, has played 88 times for England and also represented Great Britain at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. She was named FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.