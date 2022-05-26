Search

26 May 2022

Ollie Robinson’s England hopes scuppered by back problem

Ollie Robinson’s England hopes scuppered by back problem

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 12:38 PM

Ollie Robinson’s bid to push his case for an England recall has been derailed after he was pulled out of the County Select XI match against New Zealand because of a stiff back.

The seamer has taken 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine Tests but he was plagued by persistent back issues during the Ashes series and missed all three matches against the West Indies in the winter.

He has only featured intermittently for Sussex this season, dealt setbacks by a dental problem and a stomach upset, and was omitted from England’s squad to take on New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

Robinson would have hoped to get more overs under his belt in an attempt to feature later in the three-match Test series but felt discomfort in his back while warming up for a four-day fixture that acts as the final preparation for the Black Caps before they head to the home of cricket next week.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from the County Select XI match against New Zealand as a precaution after he felt stiffness in his back during the warm-up this morning.

“Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber has been called up as a replacement for the match.”

Robinson has taken eight wickets in two LV= Insurance County Championship games for Sussex this season and finished with figures of none for 42 from 18 overs in a drawn tour match against the Black Caps in his most recent outing.

Robinson’s absence at Chelmsford leaves opening batter Dom Sibley as the only capped England player of the side that will put New Zealand through their paces this week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media